88 pounds of plastic found in stomach of dead whale

(WSVN) - Researchers discovered 88 pounds of plastic inside the stomach of a dead whale that was found on a beach in the Philippines.

Researchers said the plastic included 16 rice sacs, four banana bags and multiple shopping bags.

“This whale had the most plastic we have ever seen in a whale. It’s disgusting,” the D’ Bone Collector Museum said in a Facebook post.

According to Fox News, the body of the whale was recovered by the museum on March 16 on the shore of the Philippines’ Compostela Valley province.

“Action must be taken by the government against those who continue to treat the waterways and ocean as dumpsters,” said the museum in the post.

The museum plans to release a full list of the plastic items recovered from the whale carcass.

