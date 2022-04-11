NEAR SAGUA LA GRANDE, Cuba (WSVN) — A U.S. Coast Guard crew came to the rescue of several dozen migrants off the coast of Cuba.

According to officials, 88 Haitians were spotted on board a freighter that was taking on water about 18 miles north of Sagua La Grande, Tuesday.

Coast Guard crew members helped the migrants off the freighter for their safety.

The migrants, including children, were later brought on to a Coast Guard boat.

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Thetis took the migrants back to Haiti on Sunday.

