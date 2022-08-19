(WSVN) - An Arizona Red Cross volunteer celebrated her 101st birthday!

Betty Grenig is more than a century old and she volunteered for the red cross since she was 17 years old.

“We’re just honored to have her as part of our group, part of the red cross,” said another volunteer. “84 years of volunteering.”

Grenig offered this piece of advice to the younger generation.

“Be dependable,” she said. “That counts a lot more than the hours.”

“She’s my hero, we need heroes,” said the same volunteer. “She’s a hero.”

“you embarrassed me,” Grenig said bashfully.

She also donated blood over the years which she believes saves lives and makes her feel good.

