(CNN) — Powerball players will be vying for a colossal $800 million jackpot Monday night – the second time the prize has swelled so large this year.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on January 1 by a ticket in Michigan with an estimated $842.4 million prize.

If the prize is won Monday it would be the sixth-largest in the game’s history. A winner would have the option of receiving an estimated $800 million in annual payments or a lump sum payment of $384.8 million – both before taxes, according to Powerball.

There have been 35 consecutive drawings with no grand prize winner. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9, but the odds of snagging the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the lottery.

Monday night’s Powerball drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. ET.

No luck in Monday night’s drawing? Try again Tuesday for an even bigger $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.