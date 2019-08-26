8-year-old holds hand of crying classmate with autism to calm him down

WICHITA, Kan. (WSVN) — An 8-year-old boy is warming hearts across the internet after he reached out to help his classmate with autism.

According to Fox 5, 8-year-old Connor was having some issues adjusting to the first day of school. Connor, who has autism, was crying by himself up until another boy named Christian came over to help him.

Christian’s mother, Courtney Moore, snapped a picture of the moment showing Christian holding hands with Connor and letting him know that everything would be all right.

“It is an honor to raise such a loving, compassionate child! He’s a kid with a Big heart, the first day of school started off right,” Christian’s mother wrote on Facebook.

Connor’s mother, April Crites, was incredibly thankful for the gesture.

“I worry everyday that he is going to get bullied for being different and your son absolutely warmed my heart,” Crites wrote on Facebook. “If there were more children like him, I wouldn’t worry about such things.”

Since being shared, Moore’s photo of the boys has been shared over 3,000 times.

