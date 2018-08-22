8 dead bodies found in Cancun, travel advisory issued for Mexico

MEXICO CITY (WSVN) — The U.S. State Department has issued a travel advisory for Mexico, shortly after eight dead bodies were found in the streets of Cancun.

According to the Associated Press, prosecutors said they have found a total of eight bodies, including four people who were shot to death, a dead man and woman in an abandoned taxi, and two men who were dismembered and found in several bags. The prosecutors’ office for the state of Quintana Roo says one of the victims was killed while laying in a hammock.

The report notes that none of the murders occurred in the city’s beach-side hotel zone.

As a result of increased violent crimes, the U.S. State Department issued a travel advisory Wednesday.

“Violent crime, such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery, is widespread,” the advisory reads.

For those with plans to travel to Mexico, officials recommend being extremely cautious in some areas, and avoiding others altogether.

The advisory says travelers should use toll roads whenever possible and avoid driving at night. The warning also notes that tourists should “exercise increased caution” when visiting local bars, nightclubs and casinos, and says to avoid displaying signs of wealth such as expensive watches or jewelry.

