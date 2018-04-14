8 Argentinian officers fired after saying 1,200 pounds of missing pot was eaten by mice

PILAR, Argentina (WSVN) — Eight Argentinian police officers have been fired after they claimed nearly 1,200 pounds of missing marijuana from a police warehouse was eaten by mice.

According to the BBC, investigators discovered 1,191 pounds of pot was missing from a warehouse in Pilar, just northwest of Buenos Aires.

The city’s former police commissioner, Javier Specia, and several other officers told a judge the drugs were “eaten by mice.”

However, forensics experts at Buenos Aires University doubted that mice would see the drugs as food, and would most likely have died had they eaten the marijuana.

A spokesperson for Judge Adrián González Charvay said “a lot of corpses would have been found in the warehouse” if the mice actually consumed the pot.

Concerns initially arose when Specia’s successor, Emilio Portero, noticed the drugs were missing when he took over.

The officers will now testify in front of a judge on in May, where the court will decide if the drugs went missing due to “expedience or negligence.”

Specia is also being investigated for not filing a sworn income statement for 2017.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.