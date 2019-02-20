79-year-old woman fires shots at man trying to break into her home

COMMERCE, Ga. (WSVN) — A 79-year-old elderly woman held her own against a man trying to break into her Georgia home, Tuesday morning.

According to WXIA, the homeowner called 911 after she heard a man trying to break in through the back door. She yelled at the man, and he eventually moved to break in through the second floor of the home.

However, while on the phone with police, the woman opened fire in the suspect’s direction.

“OK, come on! I got something for you!” the woman is heard saying in a 911 call obtained by the station.

“I’m waitin’ on ya’, come on!” she is heard saying at one point. “When you come down those stairs I’m gonna blow your damn brains out!”

The 911 operator told the woman not to confront the man, but ultimately, she was able to hold the man off until officers arrived.

Investigators said at one point, the man tried to hide in an upstairs closet, afraid of the woman.

Despite her combative attitude, the woman told the operator she was afraid, and she prayed on the phone at one point.

“I’m just scared, Ma’am … Please hurry. Please hurry,” she is heard pleading. “Please, please, dear God. Lord have mercy … please…”

Police later arrested the suspect, who they identified as 20-year-old Hans Rogers. Police said the man had a history of medical issues and needs prescription medication, which he had not taken that day.

Rogers was charged with home invasion and burglary.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.