(WSVN) - A 73-year-old mans story of survival began during a solo rafting trip on the Salmon River when his raft flipped over injuring his leg.

Thomas Gray, survived five days in the wilderness without food or water.

First responders later found him collapsed in the snow on the side of a road.

