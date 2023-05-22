(TMX) – A 72-year-old man became the first of his seven siblings to earn an undergraduate degree when he graduated from Georgia Gwinnett College in Lawrenceville, Ga., earlier this month.

A video and photos shared by the college show Sam Kaplan walking across the stage on May 11 to receive his degree in Cinema and Media Arts as the crowd cheers. In the crowd was his “proud” 99-year-old mother.

According to a news release from the college, Kaplan was 68 when he heard a radio advertisement for Georgia Gwinnett College, offering a degree program that involved script writing.

“Five minutes later, I was registering for the fall semester,” Kaplan said.

After graduating high school in 1969, Kaplan never considered college. The father of five held a variety of jobs over the years, including running a cleaning service, then a telemarketing company, and even driving a taxi.

Being an older student came with challenges, but Kaplan resolved to connect with his younger classmates, and formed friendships.

“When you ask a student about what they want and plan on doing and find out what they want to do with their lives; I think that’s uncommon with a lot of kids – they don’t get that with people,” Kaplan said. “I think I have a good relationship with them. I got hugs from a lot of them on the last day of classes.”

The college said Kaplan “was also popular among faculty.”

“He’d always participate and would offer advice and assistance to his classmates,” said associate professor of film Kate Balsley, who taught Kaplan in multiple classes. “Sam was always willing to share photos and stories about his interesting life and his family. We’re so proud to see him graduate, but we will miss him.”