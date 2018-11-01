7-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver at Pennsylvania school bus stop, police say

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WSVN) — A 7-year-old boy was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver as he waited at a school bus stop, police say. This marks the fourth incident this week involving children being hit by cars while waiting to board the bus.

Pennsylvania State Police said the second-grade boy was killed around 7 a.m. A school bus driver discovered the boy’s body at the bus stop and called 911.

Investigators said they determined the child was struck by a vehicle, which then fled the scene.

Also on Thursday morning, a car hit three children and two adults in Tampa as they waited at a school bus stop. All five have been hospitalized, and one of the children was critically injured.

A day earlier, a nine-year-old boy was killed while walking to his bus in Lee County, Mississippi. The driver in that incident faces charges of aggravated assault.

The crashes following Tuesday’s tragic accident in Indiana, where three siblings were killed by a driver as they waited to board their bus in Indiana, while a fourth child suffered critical injuries. The driver has been charged with three counts of reckless homicide and one count of disregarding a stop sign and causing injury, after police said she drove past the bus as its stop-arm was deployed.

