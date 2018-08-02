7-year-old jumps out of car before thief speeds off

DETROIT (CNN) — A child had just moments to escape a carjacking when a thief jumped in the vehicle and sped off from a Detroit gas station, police say.

According to Detroit Police, the woman went inside the store to pay for gas. The suspect then entered the gold 2004 Pontiac Montana, and the woman’s 7-year-old daughter barely managed to jump out of the minivan.

“She was smart though. She was very, very, very smart,” said good Samaritan Iyad Mohmad.

Mohmad was working at the store when he saw the woman rush out and hop into another customer’s car trying to chase down the minivan.

He says she must have thought her daughter was still inside, but the little girl made her way inside the store.

“She was crying so much. It was so bad. I couldn’t believe it, you know,” he said.

Mohmad says he gave the girl something to eat and drink.

“Called the police and told her her mom would be back and I will take care of you,” Mohmad said.

The suspect escaped, and no one was injured.

Police say the suspect is a black male with a medium brown complexion between age 30-35, 6-feet 2-inches and about 240 pounds.

He was last seen wearing ripped jeans, tan work boots, sunglasses and a bright yellow shirt over his shoulder.

Mohmad says the mother returned with other family members, all of them relieved that little girl was in the store the whole time.

He added, “She thanked me for that, it was an amazing moment to see her daughter back.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Commercial Auto Theft Unit at (313) 596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at (800) SPEAK-UP.

