7-year-old dies after being shot in the head by stray bullet while sitting on couch

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WSVN) — A 7-year-old girl has died weeks after she was shot in the head.

According to WSB, police said 7-year-old Mariasia Thomas was sitting on the couch of her foster home in early April when a gunman opened fire, hitting her.

Investigators believe that Thomas wasn’t the intended target, and that the gunman may have been shooting at the homeowner or someone in her family.

“We do believe this house was specifically targeted,” said Dekalb County police Maj. A.T. Mears. “This young 7-year-old child is eating at the heartstrings of all these detectives, and they really want to solve this.”

Thomas was rushed to the hospital where doctors tried for weeks to save her life. However, her family told the station that she passed away.

“It’s just amazing that one day you’re sitting there watching cartoons on the couch, enjoying life, and now she’s just fighting day and night,” Mears said prior to Thomas’ death.

Police have announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for Mariasia’s funeral. To donate, click here.

