7-year-old bullied for different colored eyes and cleft lip adopts cat with same condition

(WSVN) - A 7-year-old who has been bullied for his rare eye condition and cleft lip has adopted a rescue cat just like him.

Madden Humphreys and his newly-adopted rescue cat, Moon, are a match made in heaven.

According to Fox News, Madden’s classmates would frequently point out his cleft palate and heterochromia iridum — a rare condition that causes his eyes to be multicolored. Only one percent of the world’s population is affected.

Madden’s mother, Christina, eventually encouraged her son to make a video celebrating his own unique qualities and remind friends to be kind. The video was posted to Facebook, and shared over 3,500 times and garnered over 220,000 views.

However, Christina said she still noticed her son was not back to his normal self. So when she found out there was a kitten with the same condition as Madden, she knew the two would be perfect for each other.

“Funny how a pet can make you feel less alone,” she told blogging site Love What Matters. “Moon helps Madden realize that being born unique is an incredible thing; that he is magic.”

Since adopting Moon, Madden and his feline companion have been inseparable.

“It sounds silly, but fate willed these two together. There’s no other explanation,” Christina said. “Everyone needs a friend, and everyone needs to feel understood. I’m so thankful Madden has Moon.”

