7-year-old boy in domestic violence shelter writes heartbreaking letter to Santa

FORT WORTH, Texas (WSVN) — A young boy staying in a Texas domestic violence shelter had a few heartbreaking and simple holiday requests from Santa Claus.

The 7-year-old boy, identified only as Blake, is staying with his mother at a domestic violence shelter operated by the Safe Haven of Tarrant County.

Blake’s mother found his letter to Santa, where he spoke about how he and his mother ended up at the shelter and how he is still nervous.

The letter was shared on Facebook by the shelter, who has said that releasing the letter has not compromised Blake and his mother’s safety.

Blake goes on to say he is scared to talk to the other children at the shelter and asks Santa if he will come this Christmas.

Along with a request for some items like some chapter books and a compass, Blake also asks Santa for a “very very very good dad.”

Here is blake’s full letter:

Dear Santa,

We had to leave our house. Dad was mad. We had to do all the chores. Dad got everything he wanted. Mom said it was time to leave and she would take us to a safer place where we don’t have to be scared.

I’m still nervous. I don’t want to talk to the other kids. Are you going to come this Christmas? We don’t have any of our stuff here. Can you bring some chapter books, a dictionary, and a compass and a watch? I also want a very, very, very good dad. Can you do that, too?

Love, Blake

The shelter said that thanks to donations, they were able to give him almost everything he asked for. However, additional donations are needed to ensure other families have a safe place to stay throughout December.

To donate, click here.

If you are a victim of domestic violence in Florida, you can call the statewide crisis hotline at 800-500-1119. For more information, click here.

For information on services in Miami-Dade County, click here. For services in Broward County, click here. For services in Monroe County, click here.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.