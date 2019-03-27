7 teachers all expecting at Kansas elementary school

GODDARD, Kan. (WSVN) — Seven teachers at a Kansas elementary school will be welcoming babies in the coming months.

Goddard Public Schools took to Facebook to announce the pregnancies of seven of the 15 classroom teachers at the Oak Street Elementary School.

One of the women is expecting twins.

“To me, it just becomes comical because like it was a lot when there were three of us, and then there were four of us, and then there were five of us, and then there were seven of us, so it just kind of became funny to me at that point,” fourth grade teacher Tara Johnson told KSN.

The women’s due dates range from Later this month to early October.

The school’s principal, Ashley Miller, told KSN she has long-term substitutes ready to fill the positions while the teachers are on maternity leave. She also joked that it may be a good investment to add a nursery to the school.

