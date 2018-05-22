7 firefighters at Oklahoma fire station welcome babies within months of each other

GLENPOOL, Okla. (WSVN) – A fire station is celebrating seven new babies born just months apart from one another.

Seven firefighters at the Glenpool Fire Department in Oklahoma have celebrated the births of their children in the last 15 months. Melanie Todd, the wife of a firefighter in the department and mom to one of the babies, posted a Facebook photo of each firefighter with their child.

Todd wrote, “Something is in the water at the Glenpool Fire Station! #firefamily #babyboom #5girls2boys #7babiesin1year”

Five girls and two boys means the Glenpool Fire Department’s family is just that much bigger.

