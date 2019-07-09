7-Eleven offering free slurpees on Thursday and Friday

(WSVN) - 7-Eleven Day is coming up, but this year, the fun will last twice as long.

7-Eleven is keeping up their tradition of offering free slurpees on July 11 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. To redeem the special, customers have to download the 7Rewards app and scan it for their free 7-Eleven Day slurpee.

However, this year, customers will also get a coupon inside the app for a free slurpee on July 12.

7-Eleven Day is next week and this year the party continues on 7/12, too. 🎉🎈🎆 7NOW is delivering #FREE Slurpees on July 12th. Stay tuned! Follow @7NowDelivery for all the latest deets and more! #7NOW #GetItFast pic.twitter.com/SRShZ2r3In — 7-Eleven (@7eleven) July 6, 2019

The coupon will be valid for 30 days.

Slurpees aren’t the only deal on July 11. Customers can also get $1 Jalapeno Cheddar dogs, $1 Big Bite hot dogs, and $1 slices of pizza.

For more information, check out the 7-Eleven website.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.