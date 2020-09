(WSVN) - If you’re looking for a job, 7-Eleven is hiring.

The convenience store chain is looking to hire 20,000 employees for their over 9,000 stores across the U.S.

The new hires will help handle the surge in mobile orders.

The company has already hired over 50,000 workers since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

