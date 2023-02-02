(WSVN) - To kick off one of the most popular sporting events in the world, 7-Eleven is giving customers a free large pizza on Super Bowl Sunday through their 7NOW Delivery app, the company said in a news release.

All pizza flavors are included in the deal, including cheese, pepperoni, extreme meat and breakfast pizza. The deal will automatically be applied at checkout and is valid only on February 12.

“Whether you’re a football fanatic or just tuning in for the commercials and halftime show, the Big Game is the most exciting Sunday of the year,” said 7-Eleven Senior Director of Hot Food, Vareesha Shariff. “What better way to celebrate than with free pizza delivered straight to your doorstep?”

The app offers more than 3,000 items to choose from. Alcohol delivery, including beer and wine, is also available through the 7NOW Delivery app in select markets to customers age 21 and older.

The 7NOW Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

