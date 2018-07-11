7-Eleven celebrates 7/11 with free Slurpees

(WSVN) - If you’re looking for a summer treat to cool you off, look no further than 7-Eleven.

On July 11, also known as 7-Eleven Day, customers across the country will be treated to free small Slurpees.

7-Eleven convenience stores will be giving away the tasty treats from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information on the giveaway or to find a store near you click here.

