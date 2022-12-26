(WSVN) - It is the star of Kwanzaa, which lasts for seven days.

Families and communities come together to celebrate African-American culture, share a feast and honor ancestors.

Each day, they light a candle to highlight one of the seven principles of Kwanzaa, which includes unity, self-determination, purpose and collective responsibility.

They also do various activities such as reciting the sayings or writings of great Black thinkers, recite original poetry and African drumming.

