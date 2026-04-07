PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Life for a child should be a time of wonder and discovery, but children with cancer are sometimes robbed of those wonders. A 6-year-old girl from Pennsylvania is making it her mission to help those patients through art.

It all started when Kaylinh Lundell, who loves to draw and color, was in the car with her mom and a commercial for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which specializes in care for kids with cancer, came on the radio.

“She wanted to do something about it, and I wanted to support her,” said Kaylinh’s mom Tea Lundell.

That’s when Tea Lundell said she came up with “a conspiracy of kindness.” She proposed an art auction to raise money for St. Jude’s. The artists would be children, just like her daughter.

“Right now, we have four businesses that we have scheduled the event for, they are fully committed,” she said.

The kids can draw whatever they want. Then it’s up to the highest bidder to claim the creation. The money collected is all going to St. Jude’s.

Kaylinh Lundell said she’s trying to raise $100,000. She sad she wants the kids to enjoy something other than fear and pain.

“Kids should just dream about other kids, being a kid and having ice cream after dinner from their parents,” she said.

Kids who make art for the auction will have their creations embossed with the official seal of Kaylinh Lundell’s Draw for a Dream campaign. They’ll also have a signed certificate of authenticity.

Tea Lundell believes her daughter can make a difference.

“I just don’t want their life to be hard for them,” Kaylinh Lundell said. “It’s not fair for them.”

You can find more information about the auctions on Dream for a Dream’s website.

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