6-year-old girl shot by stray bullet while in McDonald’s drive-thru

HOUSTON (WSVN) — A young child is now recovering after she was hit by a stray bullet while waiting with her father in a fast food drive-thru.

According to KTRK, 6-year-old Claire Tidwell was in the car with her father while ordering food from a McDonald’s drive-thru.

At the same time they were ordering, a suspect was trying to rob a nearby T-Mobile store.

According to police, the store’s armed guard opened fire, trying to stop robber. The guard managed to shoot the suspect. However, one of his bullets also struck Claire in the leg.

“As the shots were going off, my daughter said, ‘Daddy, I’m hurt,'” Claire’s father Danny Tidwell told KTRK. “I turned around and there was blood everywhere. I knew she was shot, so I just left.”

Tidwell took his daughter home, and from there, he and his wife rushed her to the hospital.

Claire is currently in stable condition. Her family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds to cover her medical costs. To donate, click here.

The security guard has been arrested and now faces charges of aggravated assault.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.