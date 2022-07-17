(CNN) — The police pursuit of a murder suspect near Minneapolis Friday ended in a crash that killed a six-year-old girl, authorities said.

Brooklyn Center Police say the collision happened after an unsuccessful attempt to stop the suspect by deflating the vehicle’s tires.

The suspect’s vehicle crashed into a vehicle that wasn’t involved in the pursuit, which had five people inside. A six-year-old girl died as a result of her injuries in the crash, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.

A 15-year-old girl is still in the hospital, the sheriff’s office said. The three other people in that vehicle have been treated and released from the hospital.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.

The police department has not released the names of any of the people involved. The murder suspect is hospitalized in police custody, the sheriff’s office said.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.