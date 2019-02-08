6-year-old girl battling terminal cancer sworn in as honorary police officer

FREEPORT, Texas (WSVN) — A 6-year-old girl battling an incurable cancer has been sworn in as an honorary police officer.

According to KPRC, Abigail Arias has been battling cancer for two years. The 6-year-old has Wilms tumor, a type of kidney cancer in children.

“I have cancer. The bad guys are in my lungs,” Abigail told KTRK. “I rung the bell, but now this cancer is coming back.”

Abigail’s mother said she cried for a few weeks after they learned there was no cure. However, she said her daughter told her not to worry and that she will not let the bad guys win.

Not wanting to waste any of her remaining time, Abigail was able to live out her dream of wanting to be a police officer after the Freeport Police swore her in as an honorary officer.

A custom uniform was made for Abigail, and she was sworn in surrounded by loved ones and officers from several different agencies.

During her swearing-in ceremony, Abigail took an oath to continue fighting the “bad guys” until she is cancer free.

____

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.