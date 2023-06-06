ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WSVN) — A show in Wisconsin became a touching reunion between Flo Rida and one of his youngest fans.

Carter Schuenemann, 6, held up a sign at the Titletown show that displayed the rapper carrying him when he was just two years old during a concert in Milwaukee.

Now four years later, in the middle of the concert, Flo Rida called the little boy up on stage and hoisted him above his shoulders while continuing to perform.

The 6-year-old boy didn’t leave empty-handed as the rapper took off his shoe, signed it, and gave it to him. Flo Rida also signed that picture of the two embracing four years earlier.

