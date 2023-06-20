MILWAUKEE (WSVN)- Six people were injured after a shooting in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, just as the festivities were wrapping up the parade.

Police officers said shots were fired during an argument between two teens on Monday.

The incident injured four teenage girls and two teenage boys.

All of them are between 14-years-old to 19-years-old.

“Milwaukee what’s going on with our children, parents, guardians, and elders we need to engage and ensure that this violence that our children bring to these streets ceases no handgun and no weapon of destruction should be in the hands of our young ones, it’s important that all of us do something,” said Cheif Jeffrey Norman, Milwaukee Police Department.

Some of the injuries are described as traumatic, with at least one victim getting shot in the neck.

One of the injured is believed to be the shooter.



Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.