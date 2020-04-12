6 people shot at a California party held despite state’s stay-at-home order

Authorities responded to a call of multiple shots fired at an apartment in Bakersfield shortly after midnight Saturday morning, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Deputies found six victims — including a juvenile — at the scene and learned that a large party was going on before the shooting.

All the victims were taken to a local hospital and treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. The suspects were described as four men driving a white sedan, authorities said. No arrests have been made.

The shooting occurred during a statewide stay-at-home order aimed at keeping 40 million California residents in their homes to stop the spread of coronavirus, which has killed more than 20,000 people in the US. Gov. Gavin Newsom issued it in late March and extended it until May 15 on Friday.

California is one of more than 40 states that have issued a similar order to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

More than 97% of the US population is under orders to stay at home or shelter in place.

Some states have not issued formal stay-at-home orders. They are Arkansas, Iowa, North Dakota, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. Utah issued a stay-at-home directive until end of April.

