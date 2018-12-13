6 accused of beating, pouring scalding water on 3-year-old child

NEWARK, N.J. (WSVN) — Prosecutors have charged six adults after they were accused of severely beating and pouring scalding water on a 3-year-old boy.

According to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, Patricia Gamarra, 62, Mary Buchan, 55, Patricia Buchan, 28, Bridget Buchan, 23, Natacha Smith, 43, and Homer Searcy, 39, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of the toddler.

Smith is the boy’s mother. It is unclear the relationships of the other adults to the boy, however all of the suspects and the child lived in the same home.

Prosecutors said the six participated in the “systematic and coordinated” beating the young boy with their fists and a belt. The group is also accused of pouring scalding water on the boy as a form of punishment.

All six people are currently being held at the Essex County Correctional Facility and are expected to appear in court at some point Thursday.

The current status and condition of the child are not known.

