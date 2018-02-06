6.4-magnitude earthquake strikes off Taiwan’s coast

(CNN) — A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the east coast of Taiwan just before midnight Monday local time, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake was centered in East China Sea about 21 kilometers north-northeast of Hualien City.

Light shaking was felt in the capital of Taipei, about 120 kilometers north of Hualien City, according to reports sent to the USGS.

The USGS estimates a low likelihood of causalities and damage. There is no tsunami warning at this time.

There have been several strong quakes in the area in the last few days.

