6.4 earthquake rattles Southern California

(CNN) — An earthquake with an early measure of magnitude 6.4 hit Southern California, about 150 miles from Los Angeles, on Thursday morning, according to the US Geological Survey.

At least four large aftershocks have been recorded, measuring 4.7, 3.5, 3.8 and 4.2 magnitude, officials said.

The quake could be felt in Los Angeles, making buildings shake for at least several seconds.

