(WSVN) - Dozens of cruise ship passengers were saved at sea by the Dominican Navy after they got stranded off the coast of the Dominican Republic.

The tourists were sailing when their catamaran collided with an object in the ocean, resulting in their ship sinking.

The Dominican Navy said teams were quickly deployed and saved all 55 people on board.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.