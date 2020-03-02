$5,000 reward offered for information on bald eagle found shot dead in Arkansas

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (WSVN) — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for fatally shooting a bald eagle.

According to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the bird was found Feb. 21. Preliminary tests determined that the cause of death was a gunshot wound.

The eagle was taken to wildlife forensics lab for additional testing.

A reward of $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible, and the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation is matching that reward with an additional $2,500 for information leading to a conviction.

“Shooting a bald eagle is an act of pure hate and discontent for what the magnificent creature stands for to us in Arkansas and across the country,” said Col. Greg Rae, the AGFC Chief of Enforcement. “It’s not an accident. It’s not a sport. It is a criminal act pure and simple, and one we will do all within our collaborative resources to solve.”

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call the AGFC’s Stop Poaching Hotline at 800-482-9262. All calls to the hotline will be kept confidential.

