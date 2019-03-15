5-year-old’s hilarious school photo goes viral

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSVN) — A 5-year-old kindergartener has gone viral for his hilarious school photos.

Andriel Miles said her son Andrew has always been a silly kid with a big personality. However, she was not expecting her son’s less-than traditional school photos.

“I’m so mad right now!” Miles said on Facebook. “I checked my sons book bag and find these!!!!”

Miles uploaded photos to Facebook showing Andrew with his mouth wide open in mid-scream.

Social media users found the photos hilarious.

Miles doesn’t hate the photos. However, she said she simply expected traditional photos and was just surprised to see photos of Andrew screaming.

Miles said she reached out to the photographer, and she learned that free-spirited photos are their policy. She also said she appreciates all the positive comments on social media.

“All the positive comments really warmed my heart,” she wrote. “They opened my eyes to see that everything doesn’t need to be cookie cutter. Being yourself is even more amazing! Drew sends his love and says thanks again for the love!”

Miles said she plans on buying the photos of Andrew. However, she also told WMAZ that she plans on ordering retakes so she can get a more traditional shot.

