5-year-old with autism mistakes bride for Cinderella

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WSVN) — A 5-year-old girl who mistook a bride for her favorite Disney princess has everyone’s hearts melting.

During a wedding photo shoot near Buffalo, New York, Olivia Spark was approached by Layla, who thought the bride was Cinderella.

Layla’s mom said her daughter has autism and doesn’t always interact with people. However, Layla did not hesitate when she saw “Cinderella.”

“I was flattered. I was like in tears that she thought I was a princess, and it just made my day absolutely more amazing than what it already was,” Spark said.

The wedding photographer snapped some pictures of the adorable moment that have since gone viral.

Spark then explained to Layla that she had to go because she had a ball to get to. But she made a point to find Layla after her wedding so she could deliver presents to her biggest little fan.

“She is the epitome of what a real life princess would be,” said Layla’s mother. “She’s kind and she’s sweet and she went out of her way to be nice to Layla.”

Now, the community has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money so Layla’s family can go to Disney World so she can meet all the other Disney Princesses.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.