LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSVN) — At just 5 years old, Elijah Dixon is beating the odds and thriving as he tackles his first week of kindergarten after a devastating car crash in April nearly cost him his arm.

Dixon has made a remarkable recovery and is back where he belongs—at school with his friends.

“When I look over it and see how he came so far, I’m just amazed because it’s been a rollercoaster,” said his mother, Shawnetta Benjamin.

The crash left Dixon with severe injuries, including a nearly severed arm. He underwent 10 surgeries and spent two months in the hospital before finally coming home in June. Despite wearing bandages and learning to use his left arm while his right arm heals, Elijah’s spirit remains unbroken.

“God is good. I bless all my friends at school. I love you and miss you”,” Dixon proudly declared.

His mother shares that Elijah is making progress every day. At school, he is excited to be with his new friends and teacher, who are now part of his extended village of support.

“When we go outside, he’s playing on the playground, he’s interacting with other kids. He has no limitations in his mind,” said Bridgett Martin, Dixon’s teacher.

The community’s love and support played a crucial role in Elijah’s journey.

“It gives a sense of comfort when you know you have more people than just yourself loving on your kids, making them feel safe and comfortable, and teaching them. It’s good to learn from them, to be able to bounce back, and see that there’s always going to be a positive,” she added.

As Dixon continues his recovery, his resilience and determination inspire everyone around him. His journey is a testament to his strength and the power of a supportive community.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.