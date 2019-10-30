5-year-old gets McDonald’s, lesson after calling 911 for happy meal

MESA, Ariz. (WSVN) — When a 5-year-old Arizona boy called 911 to ask for a happy meal, the responding police officer made sure to use the incident as a teaching moment.

Mesa Police said 5-year-old Charlie called 911 on Sunday to order a McDonald’s Happy Meal.

This past Sunday 5 year old Charlie dialed 911 to order a #HappyMeal 😀

Officer Valdez was dispatched to ensure the call didn't involve an actual emergency & he took time to help Charlie know when its appropriate to call 911. Of course he also brought Charlie his Happy Meal. pic.twitter.com/YY9PkFlwYm — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) October 30, 2019

Officer Valdez was dispatched to the scene and made sure the situation wasn’t actually an emergency, and he also made sure to teach Charlie that 911 is only for emergencies.

After using the incident as a teaching moment, Valdez also gave Charlie a Happy Meal.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.