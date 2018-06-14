5-year-old, bear play jumping game at Nashville Zoo

NASHVILLE (WSVN) — It’s a case of monkey-see, monkey-do, but with a bear.

A 5-year-old boy and an Andean bear were recorded playing a jumping game at an exhibit at the Nashville Zoo.

Andean bears are usually shy, but this one had no problem being the center of attention and jumping in sync with the 5-year-old boy.

According to the boy’s father, the pair jumped together for almost 10 minutes.

