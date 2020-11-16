5 sisters from 2 different families graduate Marine Corps training together

Five sisters - Amber and Ashley Valentine and Maria, Melissa and Vanessa Placido Jaramillo - graduated from MCRD Parris Island Nov. 13, 2020. Now they not only share the bond of sisterhood, but the pride of becoming United States Marines side-by-side. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley)

PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (WSVN) — Two sets of sisters now have another bond tying them together.

The two sets of sisters all graduated from Marine Corps training together over the weekend. The Marine Corps Recruit Depot called the group, “sisters by blood, now sisters-in-arms.”

According to the Marine Corps Recruit Depot at Parris Island, three days before her grandfather passed away, 19-year-old Ashley Valentine promised him she would carry on his legacy and serve in the military. After deciding to join the Marine Corps, her sister, Amber, 22, decided to enlist as well.

“After talking with the recruiter about how it would impact my life, I was committed,” Amber said. “I was ready to go no matter what.”

The sisters said that having each other to rely on through recruit training helped during some of their highest highs and lowest lows.

However, they were not the only siblings who went through training together.

Maria Jaramillo, 21 and her sisters, 22-year-old twins Vanessa and Melissa, all made a pact to join the military together.

The trio, who moved from Panama to Las Vegas at a young age, said friendly competition and daily positive affirmation during training helped keep their relationship strong.

“When one of us is lacking and the other is strong in that area, we always push each other to become to best we can be,” Melissa said.

“These five success stories of triumph and resilience may have come to Parris Island with different mindsets and from different backgrounds, but they will forever share the bond of becoming Marines side-by-side,” the Marine Corps Recruit Depot said.

