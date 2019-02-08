5 kids, between 12 and 16, charged with murder of Tennessee man

NASHVILLE (WSVN) — Five minors have been arrested and charged with the murder of a Tennessee man.

According to Nashville Police, officers arrested 14-year-old Roniyah McKnight, 15-year-old Diamond Lewis and 16-year-old Decorrius Wright. Police have also charged a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy.

According to investigators, the group was in a stolen Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck in an alley behind the home of Kyle Yorlets when the group saw him outside.

Police said the group took Yorlets’ wallet and demanded that he give up the keys to his car. Detectives believe he was shot in the head when he refused.

Officers were eventually able to track down the stolen pickup truck and the five children.

When officers took the kids into custody, they said they found two loaded pistols that had been reported stolen.

