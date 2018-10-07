PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a 5.2 magnitude aftershock has rattled northern Haiti, a day after a 5.9 magnitude earthquake left at least 12 dead and 188 injured at the same location.

The USGS says the aftershock’s epicenter was located 15.8 kilometers (9.8 miles) north-northwest of Port-de-Paix, and had a depth of 10 kilometers. It struck at about 3 p.m. local time on Sunday.

“It was an aftershock. It was at the same location,” Paul Caruso, geophysicist with the USGS. “This is the first significant aftershock”.

At the time, emergency teams were bringing relief to victims of Saturday’s quake, which toppled cinderblock homes and rickety buildings. Authorities said at least 12 people died and 188 were injured.

Haiti’s civil protection agency issued a statement saying that houses were destroyed in cities of Port-de-Paix, Gros-Morne, Chansolme and Turtle Island by Saturday’s temblor.

