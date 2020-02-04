5.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Puerto Rico

GANICA, Puerto Rico (WSVN) — A 5.0 magnitude earthquake has hit off the coast of Puerto Rico.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake struck about 14 miles south-southeast of Guanica at about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.

This quake comes after a series of earthquakes rocked the island in recent months, including a 6.4 magnitude quake that rocked the island last month.

At least one person was killed as a result of the recent earthquakes.

