DES MOINES, Iowa (WSVN) — America welcomed 47 young new citizens on Monday during a heartwarming naturalization ceremony at the Iowa State Fair.

The children, hailing from 17 different countries, proudly took the oath of citizenship, standing with their hands over their hearts as the national anthem played across the fairgrounds.

Pedro Linhares, one of the young participants, shared the process that led to this moment.

“First, you’ve got to be a permanent resident, then you get your green card, you wait with your green card, and then you come get naturalized,” he said.

The ceremony, filled with emotion and pride, was a significant moment not just for the children but also for their parents, who had gone through the lawful immigration process to secure a better future for their families in the United States.

Mick Dedvukaj, District Director for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, emphasized the significance of the event.

“These are folks that have gone through the lawful immigration process, their parents have gone through the lawful immigration process and naturalized, and so what better way to welcome citizens than at the state fair—the largest state fair in the country, the most famous one that I know of,” noted Dedvukaj.

As the national anthem rang out, these new citizens stood proudly, marking the beginning of their journey as Americans, embraced by the warm and welcoming atmosphere of the Iowa State Fair.

