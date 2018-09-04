458 pigs seized in hoarding situation face euthanization unless they are adopted

FALMOUTH, Ky. (WSVN) — Animal rescuers are putting out a nationwide call for help to find homes for hundreds of pigs seized from a hoarding situation in Kentucky.

The state rescued the pigs from a farm last week, noting most of the pigs are malnourished and some are pregnant.

Farm owner Lori Tristan told authorities she had started a rescue operation, but realized she was unable to take care of that many animals, the Associated Press reports.

State officials set a deadline of September 14 to get the pigs veterinary care and transported to new homes, or they will be euthanized, according to the Pig Advocates League.

The rescue says the state agreed to extend the deadline as long as progress is made to move the pigs from the property and into new homes.

Pig Advocates League is collecting donations to get the animals vetted, spayed or neutered, and transported to new homes.

Anyone interested in adopting one of the pigs is asked to complete an adoption application on the group’s website.

