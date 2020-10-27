45 missing children recovered in Ohio anti-human trafficking operation

Authorities in Ohio have recovered 45 missing children and made dozens of arrests after a statewide operation.

The U.S. Marshals Service announced the completion of Operation Autumn Hope.

Autumn Hope was a multi-agency operation focused on human trafficking and the location and recovery of missing and exploited children.

Officials said during the operation, 45 missing children were recovered by the U.S. Marshals and 179 arrests were made by the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force.

The U.S. Marshals said that in addition to the 45 children recovered, 20 children were located at the request of law enforcement to ensure the children’s well-being.

The office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost also said a total of 109 human trafficking victims were rescued and referred to social services.

“Our Human Trafficking task forces – local law enforcement teaming up with the state – conducted a massive statewide sting last week,” Yost wrote in a statement on Twitter. “Operation Autumn Hope is the largest single HT operation in state history. Our goal: an Ohio where no human is bought or sold.”

