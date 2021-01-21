45 Miami-Dade Police officers return home from DC following inauguration day

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida police officers are heading home from the nation’s capital.

A total of 45 officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department touched down in South Florida, overnight Thursday.

They snapped a photo on inauguration day.

The officers are part of the rapid deployment force. They were in Washington since Sunday to help ensure the capital’s safety during the celebration.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.