SANTA LUCIA, Cuba (WSVN) – A Coast Guard crew came to the rescue of 42 people off the coast of Cuba after their sailboat’s engine gave out.

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr. located the vessel about 49 miles northeast of Cuba

The engine on the United Kingdom-flagged sailboat’s engine gave out because of an electrical issue north of Santa Lucia, Thursday.

Crews towed the stranded vessel to Key West for repairs.

No one on board the sailboat suffered injuries.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.