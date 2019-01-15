40,000 pounds of chocolate spills onto Arizona highway

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (WSVN) — Talk about a sweet clean up!

About 40,000 pounds of liquid chocolate spilled onto Interstate 40 near flagstaff Arizona, Monday.

The tanker was actually carrying about 40,000 lbs/3,500 gallons of 120 degree liquid chocolate according to the bill of lading. — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) January 14, 2019

A tanker hauling the sweet cargo detached from a truck and overturned into the westbound lane, sending chocolate everywhere.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident and the chocolate is biodegradable.

However, the mess took about four hours to clean.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.