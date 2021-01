(WSVN) - Delta Airlines is bringing back hundreds of pilots.

The company said that around 400 junior aviators will be returning.

Those pilots haven’t flown since the pandemic forced airliners to scale back service.

The pilots are now receiving regular pay under a $15 billion government package for COVID relief.

